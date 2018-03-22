Coyotes score goal after puck gets stuck in goalie's skate - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Coyotes score goal after puck gets stuck in goalie's skate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Alex Gologoski scored perhaps the weirdest goal of the season after the puck got stuck in Carolina goalie Cam Ward's skate.

Ward skated behind the net to play the puck midway through the first period Thursday night and didn't notice the puck had lodged in his right skate .

The play was not whistled dead and, after Ward returned to the net, his skate crossed the goal line . After a brief video review, the officials awarded a goal to the Coyotes.

Gologoski was credited with the goal, his 10th of the season, and Brad Richardson was given the assist at 8:27 of the first to cut Carolina's lead to 2-1.

___

More AP hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Sealed and delivered: Royal wedding invitations dispatched

    Sealed and delivered: Royal wedding invitations dispatched

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:08:09 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:09:51 GMT
    (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). Invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London Thursday March 22, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan will get married at St George...(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). Invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London Thursday March 22, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan will get married at St George...
    Kensington Palace says the invitations for the wedding between Prince Harry and his American fiance Meghan Markle have been dispatched.More >>
    Kensington Palace says the invitations for the wedding between Prince Harry and his American fiance Meghan Markle have been dispatched.More >>

  • Weather Channel sold to independent studio, distributor

    Weather Channel sold to independent studio, distributor

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:07 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:07:28 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:09:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,...(AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, Byron Allen arrives for an event in Los Angeles. Allen's Entertainment Studios, Inc., one of the largest independent producers and distributors of film and television, on Thursday,...
    The Weather Channel is under new ownership.More >>
    The Weather Channel is under new ownership.More >>

  • TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89

    TV personality known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:26:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 02:09:19 GMT
    A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89. (Source: WCVB/CNN)A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

    A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

    More >>

    A longtime Boston television personality and entertainer known for playing Bozo the Clown has died at age 89.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly