Holtby missing game at Detroit; Capitals call up Copley

DETROIT (AP) - Washington goalie Braden Holtby is out for the Capitals' game Thursday night against Detroit with what coach Barry Trotz indicated was only a minor injury.

Trotz described the issue as a tweak, and Philipp Grubauer started in net for Washington. The Capitals recalled goalie Pheonix Copley from the Hershey Bears before the game.

Grubauer has been playing more than Holtby of late after the latter had a poor stretch in February and the start of March.

Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov remains out with an upper-body injury.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

