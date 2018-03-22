Homeowner says contractor left carport unfinished after getting the money

NBC12 talks to a homeowner who says everything that could go wrong with the installation of his carport did go wrong.

Pete Knight says crews installed his carport in the dark on a cold night this past January - apparently using headlights from two trucks to see. Several things happened here that should not have.

Before you hire a contractor, do some research and take your time. Don't be rushed into making a decision. More importantly, don't pay 100 percent of the bill, unless you are 100 percent satisfied with the work.

Knight says it was a bad night, and he was uncomfortable with the installation crew from TNT Carports, Inc. out of North Carolina. He says when the workers ran out of daylight, they didn't stop working.

"They took the truck lights and shined on it. I said, 'you all going to do this in the dark?' 'Yeah. We got to, because we have to go back to North Carolina.'"

In the light of day, Knight says problems with the $6,624.05 carport are clearly visible. Three of four anchors are unattached, and there are additional concerns.

Knight showed us places where the carport bows and it’s not overlapping properly. He says he contacted Leonard Building and Truck Accessories in Mechanicsville - that's the company where he bought the carport and paid them in two checks.

“I called the people in Mechanicsville. They said they didn't have any more to do with it after they sold me the building," said Knight. "I don't have what I wanted, and nobody's made any attempt to give me a hand with it. I want them to fix it like it's supposed to be, or give me my money and come on back and get the building and I can get one from somewhere else."

Knight says Leonard sent him back to TNT Carports in North Carolina.

NBC12 called both companies. TNT has not responded yet, but an employee at Leonard in Mechanicsville agreed to help Knight. He called the installers, left a message and promises to follow up with TNT.

Meantime, Knight just wants one of the companies to correct the problems with his carport or return his money.

“Every time I called somebody, they would say they would be there in a couple weeks. They have to get more jobs here. They just can't come for one building. Well, it's my building, and I want it fixed."

The Virginia Board of Contractors says never let payments get ahead of the work. There's not much incentive to return if everyone's been paid.

NBC12 will let you know what TNT Carports, Inc. agrees to do, when they call back.

