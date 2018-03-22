Homeowner says contractor left carport unfinished after getting the money

Pete Knight says everything that could go wrong with the installation of his carport did go wrong, and he can't get Leonard Building and Truck Accessories or TNT Carports to finish the job.More >>
Pete Knight says everything that could go wrong with the installation of his carport did go wrong, and he can't get Leonard Building and Truck Accessories or TNT Carports to finish the job.More >>
Joyce is legally blind and says she trusted a driver to get her to a doctor's appointment. She says that driver got lost, and she ended up getting charged double.More >>
Joyce is legally blind and says she trusted a driver to get her to a doctor's appointment. She says that driver got lost, and she ended up getting charged double.More >>
A couple is suffering in their own home, and they don't know what to do about it. A mold issue is making their already poor health worse, and the frustrating problem just keeps coming back.More >>
A couple is suffering in their own home, and they don't know what to do about it. A mold issue is making their already poor health worse, and the frustrating problem just keeps coming back.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>