Carport replaced after contractor left job unfinished, viewer called 12

Pete Knight says everything that could go wrong with the installation of his carport did go wrong. Now TNT Carports is completely redoing the job, and Knight is satisfied.More >>
Disrespectful and a disgrace - that's how military veterans who called NBC12 On Your Side for help described two tattered flags flying outside an apartment building established specifically to help homeless veterans.More >>
After a fence blocked access to her home, Mimi Getachew called 12 for help. Richmond says the fence is legal and is working to give her another option, but the work is taking months to finish.More >>
Joyce is legally blind and says she trusted a driver to get her to a doctor's appointment. She says that driver got lost, and she ended up getting charged double.More >>
A couple is suffering in their own home, and they don't know what to do about it. A mold issue is making their already poor health worse, and the frustrating problem just keeps coming back.More >>
