NCAA Latest: Slate of Sweet 16 games includes low seeds - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NCAA Latest: Slate of Sweet 16 games includes low seeds

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda... (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturda...
(AP Photo/Bob Leverone). Texas A&amp;M's Robert Williams (44) celebrates on the bench during the second half of a second-round game against North Carolina in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone). Texas A&M's Robert Williams (44) celebrates on the bench during the second half of a second-round game against North Carolina in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Robert Williams (44) blocks a shot by North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&M's Robert Williams (44) blocks a shot by North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Kentucky head coach John Calipari calls to his team during the first half of a second-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Kentucky head coach John Calipari calls to his team during the first half of a second-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

6:50 p.m.

All four games in the NCAA Tournament to be played Thursday night involve at least one team seeded seventh or lower.

The night opens with No. 7 seed Nevada playing No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago in the South Region. In the West, No. 7 seed Texas A&M, fresh off a blowout of 2017 national champion North Carolina, faces No. 3 seed Michigan.

Later, No. 5 seed Kentucky faces No. 9 seed Kansas State in the South and No. 4 seed Gonzaga faces No. 9 seed Florida State in the West. Florida State advanced by topping No. 1 seed Xavier.

___

6 p.m.

It's back to the madness of March and the Sweet 16, starring Loyola-Chicago, Kansas State, Syracuse and whatever other underdog you might want to throw in there - maybe Florida State or Texas A&M.

There's plenty of drama in the South Region, where the top four seeds are done and watching the NCAA Tournament on TV. Play resumes Thursday night with tournament darling Loyola-Chicago (30-5), an 11th seed, facing No. 7 seed Nevada (29-7), and Kansas State (24-11) playing No. 5 seed Kentucky (26-10) in Atlanta,

The other two matchups are in the West, where No. 7 Texas A&M (22-12) meets No. 3 Michigan (30-7), and No. 9 Florida State (22-11) takes on No. 4 Gonzaga (32-4) in Los Angeles.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Sealed and delivered: Royal wedding invitations dispatched

    Sealed and delivered: Royal wedding invitations dispatched

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:08:09 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:07:27 GMT
    (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). Invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London Thursday March 22, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan will get married at St George...(Victoria Jones/Pool via AP). Invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, after they have been printed at the workshop of Barnard and Westwood in London Thursday March 22, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan will get married at St George...
    Kensington Palace says the invitations for the wedding between Prince Harry and his American fiance Meghan Markle have been dispatched.More >>
    Kensington Palace says the invitations for the wedding between Prince Harry and his American fiance Meghan Markle have been dispatched.More >>

  • CNN chief Jeff Zucker says Fox News is propaganda machine

    CNN chief Jeff Zucker says Fox News is propaganda machine

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:27:11 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:56 GMT
    CNN chief Jeff Zucker sharply attacks rival Fox News, saying that in the post-Roger Ailes era it has essentially become state-run television in support of President Donald Trump.More >>
    CNN chief Jeff Zucker sharply attacks rival Fox News, saying that in the post-Roger Ailes era it has essentially become state-run television in support of President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Jim Parsons says he's fortunate to have worked with Hawking

    Jim Parsons says he's fortunate to have worked with Hawking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-03-22 17:38:15 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:57 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:57:19 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jim Parsons, a cast member in the television series "The Big Bang Theory," poses during the 35th annual PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jim Parsons, a cast member in the television series "The Big Bang Theory," poses during the 35th annual PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.
    Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicist.More >>
    Jim Parsons cherished the opportunity to work with Stephen Hawking, but admitted he was a bit intimidated to meet the celebrated theoretical physicist.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly