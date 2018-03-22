Robber with recognizable forehead tattoo sentenced to 30 years

A Petersburg man whose forehead tattoo helped victims and investigators confirm his identity was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for possessing firearms during two Hopewell robberies.

Court records show that Vince Nicholas, 24, committed six robberies over a three-month span in late 2016.

On Dec. 11, 2016, Nicholas entered a 7-Eleven and took cash and other products. The clerks noticed a tattoo of a "half-sun" shape on the robber's forehead.

After he was arrested, Nicholas admitted to robbing that 7-Eleven, as well as an admission to five other robberies. In each case, victims recognized Nicholas by either his tattoo or his clothing.

Court records state that during each robbery, Nicholas demanded money and, on at least one occasion, threatened the victim's life.

