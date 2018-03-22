Police: No timeline on if charges may be filed against I-95 standoff suspect

There's no timeline as to if or when charges will be filed against the man involved in a police standoff that backed up traffic for hours on I-95 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon, authorities said Thursday.

Henrico Police Lt. Chris Garrett said no new information on the case was available Wednesday, and the man’s condition is unknown.

Around 3:10 p.m. in the 800 block of East Parham Road in Henrico County, police found the man in a vehicle. The person sped off "in a reckless manner" while police were trying to talk to him, Garrett said.

The vehicle was spotted on Brook Road, which started a pursuit that ended on I-95.

However that pursuit was stopped after getting on the interstate because Garrett said they identified the driver and didn’t want to put other drivers in jeopardy.

"Hey, easy on him,” officers said via radio transmissions obtained by NBC12. “Get back, get back please."

Henrico Police dealing with an armed subject in a vehicle, threatening to harm himself, I95 southbound at Belvidere. Working to peacefully resolve the situation.

Garrett said the vehicle crashed on I-95 near Belvidere Street, and two police officers found the man armed and threatening himself.

The intense situation on I-95 left drivers stuck in their cars for hours Wednesday afternoon while multiple agencies tried to negotiate with the suspect.

"It looks like we've got like 100 officers on this call," radio transmissions depict.

NBC12 safety analyst Mike Jones said keeping other drivers safe is the number one priority. That's why I-95 was shut down for several hours.

"It is an extremely intense and dangerous situation for the police officers, and you would not want to be driving by and looking over like it was a traffic accident," Jones said.

"State police, they're going to engage," an officer said via his radio. "Just be advised, they're going to engage the subject."

According to Jones, law enforcement office typically try to de-escalate the situation through negotiations. However, Garrett stated officers deployed chemical devices in an effort to reach the suspect.

"They're still working on their gas,” said an officer on his radio. "They're looking to move."

"It's not just smoking someone out,” Jones said. "It's trying to make the advantage with the police so we can render aid and actually bring the person the help they need."

Garrett said the man was transported to the hospital for self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Radio transmissions depict medics treating him on scene once the man was out of the car.

No one else was injured during this standoff.

"There's no time limit put on this," Jones said. "If it takes us three hours to save a life then it takes three hours."

Henrico Police, Richmond Police and Virginia State Police were called to the scene. Virginia Department of Transportation also assisted in spreading the word about the shutdown on the interstate.

Jones said it’s better to have more officers on scene than you need as a safety measure, which is why drivers saw so many blue lights on the interstate.

Typical rush hour traffic here on I-95 near the Belvidere St exit in downtown Richmond, but yesterday that was not the case. Authorities had shutdown the major corridor for a standoff with a man threatening to harm himself. #RVA #RVAnews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/lCNjsKx9PJ — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) March 22, 2018

Both directions of I-95 opened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic flowed smoothly through the area 24 hours later.

