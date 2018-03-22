Elderly, blind woman calls 12 On Your Side for help with Uber ride problem

Joyce is legally blind and says she trusted a driver to get her to a doctor's appointment. She says that driver got lost, and she ended up getting charged double.More >>
Joyce is legally blind and says she trusted a driver to get her to a doctor's appointment. She says that driver got lost, and she ended up getting charged double.More >>
A couple is suffering in their own home, and they don't know what to do about it. A mold issue is making their already poor health worse, and the frustrating problem just keeps coming back.More >>
A couple is suffering in their own home, and they don't know what to do about it. A mold issue is making their already poor health worse, and the frustrating problem just keeps coming back.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
The couple claims the mattress was delivered with rips, while the owner of "Bed Corner" in Mechanicsville says the couple damaged the bed by moving it after it was delivered.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>
The Hickmans did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Phillip Hickman called 12.More >>
The Johnsons purchased a new HVAC unit from Southern Goodman Mechanical back in October for $8,796. They say it worked fine for some weeks, but soon it stopped functioning properly.More >>
The Johnsons purchased a new HVAC unit from Southern Goodman Mechanical back in October for $8,796. They say it worked fine for some weeks, but soon it stopped functioning properly.More >>