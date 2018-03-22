Elderly, blind woman calls 12 On Your Side for help with Uber ride problem

The map of the ride shows they traveled further down to Stony Point Road, about three miles out of the way.

12 On Your Side helps an elderly Henrico woman who had a problem with her Uber ride.

Joyce E. is legally blind and says she trusted a driver to get her to a doctor's appointment. She says that driver got lost, and she ended up getting charged double. All she wants is her money back.

"It's like nighttime to me, and I can't tell colors very well," said Joyce.

Since she is blind, she relies on family for lots of help.

"They've been a blessing, believe me," said Joyce.

On Monday, Joyce wasn't able to get a ride to an important doctor's appointment, so she decided to use Uber for the first time.

"I just learned how to use a cell phone like six months ago," she said.

The appointment was 20 minutes from her Henrico home, at VCU Medical Center at Stony Point. Joyce says a friend helped her put in the address for 8700 Stony Point Parkway, which is reflected on the receipt.

After some time, Joyce says they were lost.

"I got scared," said Joyce. "He said, 'I don't know where that is.' He said, 'You entered it wrong, so it's your fault.'"

The map of the ride shows they traveled further down to Stony Point Road, about three miles out of the way.

Joyce can't see her phone in daylight. She tried to get the driver to change the destination, which Uber says they can do:

"He said, 'Enter it in your phone,' and I said, 'I can't do that. I can't access your app on your GPS,' and he said, 'Well I don't know how to work mine either!' I said, 'Oh no!'"

She said calls were made to the office for directions and eventually she made it, but she was over an hour late and wasn't able to see the doctor.

Her trip cost $39.36 - more than double what it should have cost.

"That's about all the money I had," she said.

Joyce says the driver was polite and doesn't think he was trying to cheat her, but she does think he was confused.

"I think he should have been a little more prepared for the job he's supposed to do, because I relied on him since I can't see very well," said Joyce. "I was scared."

NBC12 contacted Uber about Joyce's situation Thursday morning. That afternoon, Joyce said she received a full refund for the entire trip. A spokesperson says they apologize for what happened. They will also be following up with that driver.

