Victim fighting for life after double shooting in Richmond

One person is fighting for his life after a double shooting in on Q Street in Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 3:22 p.m. to find two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

There's currently no information on what led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

