Burglary suspect wanted by multiple counties caught

Colonial Heights Police have arrested a man accused of stealing copper pipe and construction tools from a construction site.

Bryan Mark Beachem, 30, is charged with three counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, and possession of burglary tools after two burglaries in Colonial Heights.

The first burglary happened on March 14. Investigators say the suspect broke into trailers at the Southside Regional Hospital construction site and stole copper pipe and construction tools.

The second burglary happened on March 19. An officer patrolling the area around 1 a.m. found the suspect's vehicle with the trunk open. The officer spotted "copper tubing and burglary tools" inside.

While searching for the driver, the officer saw someone running from the construction site. After a brief pursuit, the suspect was caught.

Beachem is also wanted out of Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, and Richmond. He is being held without bond. His next court date is May 16 in Colonial Heights General District Court.

