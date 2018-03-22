Burglary suspect wanted by multiple counties caught

John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
There's no timeline as to if or when charges will be filed against the man involved in a police standoff that backed up traffic for hours on I-95 in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Joyce is legally blind and says she trusted a driver to get her to a doctor's appointment. She says that driver got lost, and she ended up getting charged double.More >>
A Petersburg man whose forehead tattoo helped victims and investigators confirm his identity was sentenced to 30 years in prison for possessing firearms during two Hopewell robberies.More >>
Dominion Energy is seeking a rate increase to pay for burying power lines.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
