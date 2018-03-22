Woman faces nearly 20 charges in credit card fraud cases

A 58-year-old woman was arrested earlier this month and charged in connection with five Colonial Heights cases involving credit card fraud.

More than three years ago, a victim reported that her purse was stolen from a local restaurant and that her credit cards had been used in the area.

Then in January 2018, three additional victims reported that their purses were stolen from restaurants and their credit cards used. A similar incident was reported in February.

In each case, the female suspect - Marie Bertini of Annandale - used the stolen cards to make purchases for household goods or electronic items.

Bertini was arrested March 5 by the Fairfax County Police Department.

She faces 19 felony charges in the cases, which resulted in a loss of more than $8,300 for the victims.

She faces five charges each of credit card larceny, credit card fraud, and credit card forgery, and four charges of attempted credit card fraud.

Bertini was released on bond and will appear in Colonial Heights General District Court in May.

