Second-graders raise more than $2,000 for Down syndrome association

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Second-graders at Winterpock Elementary School donated more than $2,000 to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond on Thursday. 

The children at the school raised $2,138.68 by designing and selling T-shirts to the rest of the school to help raise awareness about Down syndrome. 

"Our students have done an amazing job," said second-grade teacher Michelle Mannon. 

The check was presented to the association the day after World Down Syndrome Day, a global awareness day that has been observed by the United Nations since 2012.

