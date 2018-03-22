Second-graders raise more than $2,000 for Down syndrome association

The children at the school raised $2,138.68. (Source: Chesterfield Public Schools)

Second-graders at Winterpock Elementary School donated more than $2,000 to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond on Thursday.

The children at the school raised $2,138.68 by designing and selling T-shirts to the rest of the school to help raise awareness about Down syndrome.

"Our students have done an amazing job," said second-grade teacher Michelle Mannon.

The check was presented to the association the day after World Down Syndrome Day, a global awareness day that has been observed by the United Nations since 2012.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12