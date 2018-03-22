Woman arrested shortly after bank robbery near airport

Henrico Police say a woman has been arrested after a bank robbery on Thursday.

The robbery happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 100 block of E. Williamsburg Road. Police say a black woman entered the Citizens and Farmers Bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. She did not display a weapon and no one was injured during the robbery.

Police later found the suspect in a vehicle on Nine Mile Road and Dakar Drive.

Police have not yet released the name or a photo of the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12