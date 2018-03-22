Woman arrested shortly after bank robbery near airport

Police say a black woman entered the Citizens and Farmers Bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged an 18-year-old Lancaster man and a juvenile after a pursuit early Thursday morning.
Police are looking for 41-year-old Calvin Darnell Wills Jr. He may be in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania area.
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Henrico on Tuesday.
U.S. Army Sergeant Amber Chambers died shortly after she was found in the middle of Gaskins Road on Saturday. The driver accused of hitting her, Travis Harris, has been charged.
