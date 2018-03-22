Man accused of rape, throwing caustic substance at victim

An Alexandria police officer has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman. He also faces charges for several other incidents.

Police say 31-year-old Khurram Abbas Chaudhary was living with the 30-year-old victim in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The victim reported multiple domestic incidents between June 2017 and January 2018.

In one incident, the victim said Chaudhary held a knife to her back - she was not injured.

In another incident, the victim said Chaudhary threw a "caustic substance" at her "causing a burning sensation to her face, hands, and feet," according to investigators.

Chaudhary is also accused of raping the victim in a third incident. He was arrested on March 16 and is being held without bond on charges of rape, malicious wounding by caustic substance, and domestic assault & battery.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12