Missing Fredericksburg woman hasn't been seen in 2 years

Police need your help to find a woman who has not been seen by family for more than two years.

Fredericksburg Police are searching for 37-year-old Sonya Williams. She went missing in January 2016.

Williams is a black woman with light complexion, five-feet-nine-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and freckles.

If you have seen Williams, call the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540–373–3122.

