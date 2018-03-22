18-year-old, juvenile accused of leading deputies on pursuit in stolen vehicle

The pursuit ended on Mountain Road in Henrico County. (Source: NBC12)

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged an 18-year-old Lancaster man and a juvenile after a pursuit early Thursday morning.

Deputies were initially called to the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road for a report of a vandalism in progress to a vehicle.

While responding to the call, deputies were told the suspects brandished a firearm and left the scene in a tan colored sedan.

Shortly after, a deputy saw a vehicle matching that description in the area of the call.

"The suspect vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued," the Hanover Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway into a median on Mountain Road in Henrico County."

During the pursuit, deputies discovered the vehicle was stolen.

The driver - Gary Germain Jr. - and his juvenile passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

Germain was charged with felony eluding, possession of stolen property, driving under the influence, driving while suspended and brandishing a firearm.

The juvenile was charged with felony vandalism, underage possession of alcohol, drunk in public and obstruction of justice.

