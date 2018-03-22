Hornets' Howard suspended after technical foul in 30-30 game - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Hornets' Howard suspended after technical foul in 30-30 game

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard celebrates with teammates after the Hornets' 111-105 defeat win over the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard celebrates with teammates after the Hornets' 111-105 defeat win over the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard has been suspended for Thursday's game against Memphis after picking up his 16th technical foul this season.

The NBA announced the penalty Thursday, noting that league rules require an automatic one-game suspension without pay for a player or coach who receives 16 technical fouls during a regular season. After hitting that threshold, a player or coach will be suspended without pay automatically for another game for every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season.

Howard picked up his most recent technical with 10:48 left in Wednesday's 111-105 win against the Brooklyn Nets. That came as he finished with 32 points and a franchise-record 30 rebounds, becoming just the eighth player in league history with a 30-30 game.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

