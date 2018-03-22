Toys R Us liquidation sales to begin soon - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Toys R Us liquidation sales to begin soon

This Toys R Us in Chesterfield will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12) This Toys R Us in Chesterfield will be closing soon. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Shoppers expecting a going-out-of-business sale at Toys R Us on Thursday will have to wait a bit longer. 

CNN reports that there was a delay starting the liquidation sales, but shoppers should seem them begin at most stores on Friday. 

A director with a law firm in Florida tells CNN that when the sales start, shelves will empty quickly. 

"No more than 60 days, closer to 30 days," said Chuck Tatelbaum.

Toys R Us said last week that it will continue to accept gift cards for a few more weeks. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

