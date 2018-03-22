Police: 30 children on board bus hit by 17-year-old girl - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Police: 30 children on board bus hit by 17-year-old girl

Source: file photo Source: file photo
HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) -

A 17-year-old girl was issued a summons Thursday morning for a failure to stop after hitting a bus head on in Hopewell on Thursday morning. 

The Hopewell Police Department says the bus was transporting 30 students to Dupont Elementary School when the girl failed to fully stop at a stop sign. 

No one on the bus was injured.

A passenger in the vehicle that hit the bus was transported to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:03:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:47:30 GMT
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

  • Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Mother arrested after video shows baby smoking

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:48:51 GMT
    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services. (Source: Facebook/Raleigh Police Department/WRAL/CNN)

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    More >>

    The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.

    More >>

  • Former football star dies before moving into dream house

    Former football star dies before moving into dream house

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-03-22 06:08:06 GMT

    A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home. 

    More >>

    A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly