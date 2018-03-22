Police: 30 children on board bus hit by 17-year-old girl

A 17-year-old girl was issued a summons Thursday morning for a failure to stop after hitting a bus head on in Hopewell on Thursday morning.

The Hopewell Police Department says the bus was transporting 30 students to Dupont Elementary School when the girl failed to fully stop at a stop sign.

No one on the bus was injured.

A passenger in the vehicle that hit the bus was transported to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury.

