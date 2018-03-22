Influence of one-and-done debated on AP Podcast - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Influence of one-and-done debated on AP Podcast

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Kentucky head coach John Calipari calls to his team during the first half of a second-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Kentucky head coach John Calipari talks to reporters during news conference at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Friday, March 16, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. Kentucky faces Buffalo in a second-round game on Saturday.
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Kentucky head coach John Calipari, second from left, celebrates with his bench as his starters leave the second half of a second-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 20...

By The Associated Press

Hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg discuss the outsized influence Kentucky coach John Calipari and his "one-and-done" recruiting philosophy has had on college basketball in the latest episode of the "AP Sports Special Events" daily March Madness podcast .

The hosts also tussle over which of their local favorites and upset specials, Loyola or Nevada, will advance after a Sweet 16 clash Thursday with bragging rights on the line, and discuss the role of 8-year-old Mariah Musselman and 98-year-old Sister Jean on the sidelines.

The podcast is available at PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and the Apple ITunes store.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

