RPS students plan Richmond rally in conjunction with March For Our Lives

March For Our Lives is a rally in Washington, DC, but hundreds of other similar rallies will take place in support. (Source: March For Our Lives)

Students from Richmond Public Schools will be holding a rally in conjunction with the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, DC.

The Nonviolent March on the Capitol will start at MLK Middle School at 1000 Mosby Street on March 24 at 10 a.m. At 11:15 a.m., a march to the Virginia State Capitol will begin followed by a rally at the Bell Tower.

The march will take place along with hundreds of other planned marches across the country in support of the primary demonstration in Washington.

March For Our Lives was organized following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, that left 17 dead. The rally is intended to call for an end to gun violence and shootings in schools.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12