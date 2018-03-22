James City County police looking for shoplifting suspects

Anyone with information should called 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. (Source: James City County)

Police in James City County are looking for two shoplifting suspects.

Surveillance video shows the two men in a Guess Factory store in the 5600 block of Richmond Road on March 12. Police say they stole merchandise valued at more than $1,200.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 603-6044 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12