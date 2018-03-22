Pedestrian injured in late night hit-and-run

The incident happened near this intersection in Chester. (Source: NBC12)

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run Wednesday night.

The incident happened about 11 p.m. on Jeff Davis Highway near West Hundred Road.

A man was hit by a dark colored SUV that left the scene. Investigators are looking for the driver of that vehicle and anyone else who may have been inside.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

