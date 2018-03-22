Congress OKs $1.3 trillion budget, averting another shutdown

The administration is expected Thursday to slap trade sanctions on China, perhaps including restrictions on Chinese investment and tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese products.More >>
The White House, which has suffered frequent leaks - at times of notable severity - said in a statement Wednesday it would be a "fireable offense and likely illegal" to leak Trump's briefing papers to the press.More >>
The Trump presidency can dominate a news cycle like few other topics. To help you keep track of White House news, here are some big stories from Wednesday:More >>
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team briefed President Donald Trump’s attorneys on specific topics Mueller would question Trump about during an interview.More >>
An attorney for Attorney General Jeff Sessions said his client is no longer under investigation for perjury, in response to a report that now-dismissed FBI official Andrew McCabe oversaw a perjury probe against Sessions.More >>
Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump will sign a $1.3 trillion budget bill that boosts military spending, but does not include all the funding he sought for his promised border wall.More >>
A former Playboy model says President Donald Trump tried to give her money after a sexual tryst in 2006.More >>
Two species of fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act are facing a growing challenge in Oregon from hungry sea lionsMore >>
Facebook's Zuckerberg apologizes for a 'major breach of trust'More >>
Tempest over Trump-Putin phone calls turns into uproar over a White House leakMore >>
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 electionsMore >>
Outside it's daylight. But with lights simulating a full moon, scores of bats flap back and forth in the newest exhibit at the zoo in New OrleansMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
