Slick roads could freeze overnight

Roads conditions could deteriorate as wet spots freeze overnight - the reason for all of the later start times for schools and businesses.

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing Wednesday night and will probably stay that way until sunrise.

Bridges and overpasses freeze first, so take it slow over bridges, take it slow on turns, ramps to and from interstates.

Crews are going to treat roads as needed, and if you see the salt trucks out in the morning, make sure you give them plenty of space.

Wednesday wasn't a good day for folks trying to fly in or out of RIC - especially if the other end of that trip was the northeast. That's going to be the case again early Thursday - there are a few cancellations already - so make sure you check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12