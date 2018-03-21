RVA school districts assessing impact of snow days

Most school districts across RVA have missed over a week of school this year, because of bad weather.

Despite the days off, it doesn't look like spring break or summer vacation will impacted in many Central Virginia schools, thanks to extra time already built into the calendar. A majority of schools also brought in students on President’s Day, and extended multiple half days to full days.

By state law, all Virginia schools must clock 990 hours or 180 days of class. Schools around RVA have already had anywhere from six to eight snow days this season, including Wednesday’s storm. That's why most districts automatically add in extra days to the calendar, anticipating bad weather.

Richmond, Henrico, Hanover, Colonial Heights, and Petersburg public school districts report that despite the early spring storm, they may not have to add additional days. Many of the districts already brought kids in on President's Day, and converted previously scheduled half days into full days.

Richmond Public Schools has missed seven days. RPS has eight to nine snow days already built into the calendar (i.e. eight to nine extra days of school above the 180 required days). A spokesperson said administrators will reassess if any makeup days will be necessary, after this snow event ends.

Henrico Public Schools has had six snow days. Administrators don’t anticipate any further changes to the school calendar, since Henrico builds in so much time.

In Chesterfield, students have taken eight snow days. To help make up for time, early-release days on March 16, April 13, June 14 and 15 were made into full days. An additional five minutes will also be added to the end of the school day, starting April 13.

