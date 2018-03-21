Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe... (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...

By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer

Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.

Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of personal bankruptcies among non-elderly U.S. adults, according to an analysis published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

This contrasts with previous research by former Harvard professor and current U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others that pointed to medical reasons as the trigger for more than 60 percent of U.S. bankruptcies.

In the new study, researchers tracked the credit reports of more than a half million adults under 65 in California who had a hospitalization between 2003 and 2007 that wasn't tied to childbirth. They found that hospitalizations clearly forced some patients into bankruptcy in the years following their stay, said study co-author Matthew Notowidigdo, a Northwestern University economist.

It just may not happen as frequently as the other research indicates.

"What causes bankruptcies is still somewhat unknown, but it appears that medical expenses are responsible for a much smaller share of them than previously thought," said co-author Raymond Kluender of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Researchers also estimated that hospitalizations were responsible for only about 6 percent of bankruptcies among uninsured patients. They noted that hospitalization rates are lower in that patient group compared to the overall non-elderly population.

The new analysis included a broader range of people than earlier research, which focused on those who already had filed for bankruptcy protection.

Such a narrow focus makes it "impossible to infer the role of medical expenses in causing bankruptcy" without information on those who had big medical bills and didn't sink financially, the authors of Wednesday's report noted.

Their study also had limitations: It focused only on adult patients from one state who were hospitalized.

Kluender said hospital stays often are the first event that triggers a "chain of struggles with medical expenses and medical debt."

The research looked at hospitalizations that occurred several years before the federal Affordable Care Act expanded insurance coverage to millions of Americans.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-03-21 21:18:25 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-03-24 12:19:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>
    Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.More >>

  • Conservative Utah lets women get birth control from pharmacy

    Conservative Utah lets women get birth control from pharmacy

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-21 19:28:18 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-03-24 12:19:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Herbert on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 signed a b...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Herbert on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 signed a b...
    Utah's governor has signed a bill allowing women to get birth control directly from a pharmacist rather than visiting a doctor each time they want to obtain or renew a prescription for birth control.More >>
    Utah's governor has signed a bill allowing women to get birth control directly from a pharmacist rather than visiting a doctor each time they want to obtain or renew a prescription for birth control.More >>

  • How to avoid getting sick on an airplane

    How to avoid getting sick on an airplane

    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:38 AM EDT2018-03-24 08:38:57 GMT
    Saturday, March 24 2018 4:42 AM EDT2018-03-24 08:42:50 GMT
    A new study reveals which seat you should pick when flying to improve your chances of staying healthy. (Source: CNN)A new study reveals which seat you should pick when flying to improve your chances of staying healthy. (Source: CNN)

    A new study reveals which seat you should pick when flying to improve your chances of staying healthy.

    More >>

    A new study reveals which seat you should pick when flying to improve your chances of staying healthy.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly