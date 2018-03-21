Matriarch of Sally Bell's Kitchen dies

Marcyne Jones, the matriarch of Sally Bell's Kitchen in Richmond, has died at age 95.

Jones and her husband Callom bought Sally Bells from his aunt in 1963 and operated the kitchen until 1995.

Over the years, the Joneses expanded the box lunch business and made Sally Bell's Kitchen famous around Central Virginia.

She is survived by two daughters, three sons and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Jones' funeral is at 2 p.m. Ashland Christian Church at 301 South James St.

