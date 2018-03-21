Matriarch of Sally Bell's Kitchen dies

A heavy police presence has shut down traffic on I-95 near Belvidere on Wednesday.More >>
Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes across the Commonwealth after Wednesday's snowfall.More >>
More Snow This Weekend? That is certainly a good possibility. The European model has been consistent over the last couple of days showing a fast moving low pressure system approaching from the west. At the same time, cold air is expected to dive south into Virginia from the north.More >>
Marcyne Jones, the matriarch of Sally Bell's Kitchen in Richmond, has died at age 95.More >>
Te’Myah Plummer has not been seen by family in Richmond since August 2017.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Mark Zuckerberg posted to his personal account on Wednesday acknowledging the scandal surrounding Cambridge Analytica.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
