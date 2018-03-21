Police searching for missing 2-year-old and her father

Richmond Police need your help to locate a 2-year-old girl and her father.

Police do not believe Te’Myah Plummer or her father Travis Plummer are in danger, but they have not been seen by family in Richmond since August 2017.

“We would like to hear from whomever may be caring for Te’Myah Plummer, probably a family member,” said Major Crimes Sergeant Frank Scarpa. “We need to confirm that she is safe.”

Police say they may have relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, N.C. area or, perhaps, Jersey City, N.J.

Travis Plummer is described as a 37-year-old black male, 5’8" tall, medium complexion, weighing about 250 pounds.

If you know where Te’Myah or Travis Plummer are, call Major Crimes Sergeant F. Scarpa at 804-646-6772.

