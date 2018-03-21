Standoff ends, traffic resumes on I-95

Traffic is moving again on I-95 after a standoff shut it down near Belvidere for hours on Wednesday.

Henrico Police say around 3 p.m., an officer came upon a wrecked car with an armed person threatening himself.

Police blocked off traffic as they tried to get the person to surrender. Around 5:30 p.m., they fired tear gas canisters into the vehicle.

Shortly after, an ambulance was seen leaving the area. The condition of the person in the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Henrico Police say the incident has been resolved and traffic is back to moving.

The incident on I 95 has been resolved. Normal traffic will be restored shortly. Media release forthcoming. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 21, 2018

We will bring you more details are they become available on the NBC12 News app.

