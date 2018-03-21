Standoff ends after man shoots self; traffic resumes on I-95

Henrico Police say a man is in the hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wounds after a standoff on I-95 that shut down traffic for hours on Wednesday.

Around 3:10 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Parham Road, police found the man in a vehicle. The person sped off "in a reckless manner" while police were trying to talk to him.

The vehicle was spotted on Brook Road, which started a pursuit that ended on I-95.

The vehicle crashed on I-95 near Belvidere Street, and two police officers found the man armed and threatening himself.

Virginia State Police closed off traffic on I-95 near the area.

Henrico Police say after hours of negotiation, they approached the vehicle and found the man suffering from self-inflicted wounds.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

At one point, police tried to use tear gas to subdue the man. Police say no other weapons were fired by officers.

Investigators say no charges have been placed.

