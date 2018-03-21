Multiple gunshots heard at police activity on I-95

A heavy police presence has shut down traffic on I-95 near Belvidere on Wednesday.

As NBC12 was airing its broadcast at 5:30 p.m., reporter Jasmine Turner heard multiple gunshots at the scene. At least two shots were audible during the broadcast.

Henrico Police say around 3 p.m., an officer came upon a wrecked car with an armed person threatening himself.

Virginia State Police are providing traffic control. They are blocking and redirecting traffic on I-95 and other roads in the area.

