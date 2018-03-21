Missing Henrico man may be in danger

Henrico Police need your help to find a missing man believed to be in danger.

Police are looking for 41-year-old Calvin Darnell Wills Jr.

He is described as a black male, 5’10” tall and 200 pounds. He may be in the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania area driving a grey 2006 Nissan Sentra with Virginia license VTJ-3579.

Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you see him.

