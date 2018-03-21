2 people charged with attempted murder in Richmond shooting

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday night in Richmond.

Police say an officer saw an altercation among a group of people in the parking lot of a business in the 2000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

While investigating, the officer learned that a female had been shot and had already left the scene in her vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. During the incident, another female was shot at, but not struck.

The investigation led police to the arrest of two people - 39-year-old Jermon D. Brooks, of Henrico, and 48-year-old Janice C. Bailey of Mechanicsville.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, both Brooks and Bailey face use of a firearm in the commission of a felony charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at 804-646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

