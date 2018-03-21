Dog found crossing road without collar in Louisa

This dog was found in Louisa on Wednesday morning. (Source: Louisa Sheriff's Office)

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a Golden Retriever/Yellow Lab mix that was found Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says the dog, which didn't have a collar, was crossing Davis Highway near Louisa County High School.

If you've seen this dog, call Rachael Reynolds at (724) 448 6659.

