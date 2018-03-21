Baby octopus captivates Facebook while grabbing breakfast

Baby octopuses at the Virginia Aquarium continue to grow and capture the attention of social media.

The aquarium posted a video to its Facebook page this week of one of the babies, which were born Feb. 6, showing one of the babies out for breakfast.

Be sure to watch until the end:

The babies are not yet on display for the public, but the aquarium is posting updates regularly on its Facebook page.

