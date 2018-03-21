Richmond family reflects on how St. Jude lifted burdens

Katie Schools practices origami, one of her favorite things to do. (Source: NBC12)

If she could, Richmond teenager Katie Schools would spend all day creating origami masterpieces.

"I have to remind myself that homework has to come first. But I find myself doing it when I probably should be doing other stuff," said Schools.

St. Jude Dream Home: Tickets now on sale

It is one of life's relaxing pleasures for this Trinity Episcopal High School junior - a pleasure introduced to her when she was about 5 years old.

"A volunteer at St. Jude was showing me how to do it and I really loved it and I've been doing it ever since," said Schools.

It has been over a decade since Schools spent seven weeks at the hospital in Memphis, as doctors treated a walnut-sized mass in the middle of her brain.

"It's where my optic nerves cross, so I don't have very good vision. I only see out of half of one eye," said Schools.

And although Katie's journey has had its ups and downs, her mom, Susan, said "Katie is in an incredibly good place now because of the skill that St. Jude has from treating so many different children and refining those techniques to get it to the point where they are getting the best treatment with the least side effects."

Katie is just one of the many survival stories at St. Jude.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: A day at the hospital

In fact, ever since the hospital opened, the childhood cancer survival rate has increased from 20 percent to 80 percent. However, the hospital will not rest until every child fights cancer, and lives.

The hospital continues its life-saving mission with the help of donations and fundraisers like the St. Jude Dream Home.

All of the money raised helps to ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food because the hospital believes all a family should worry about is helping their child, which is what Susan Schools appreciated then and now.

"I cannot begin to tell you how freeing it is to know that all you have to worry about is your child. You're not worrying about making appointments or following up or insurance. Any of those things - that burden is removed," said Schools. "The seven weeks that we did spend in Memphis we think of as some of the happiest times despite what she was going through."

The experience impacted Katie more than just physically.

She is already planning to give back to the hospital that gave and continues to give so much to her.

Of course, her plan includes origami.

"I want to be like a child life specialist and teach the other kids how to do origami or different crafts while they are waiting on appointments or checkups," said Schools.

Katie continues to visit St. Jude every six to seven months for checkups.

You can help St. Jude in its mission to find cures and save children's lives by simply picking up the phone and calling 1-800-391-2433 to purchase a ticket to enter to win the Dream Home in Moseley.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12