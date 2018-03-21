Nancy Lieberman to coach team in BIG3 league - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nancy Lieberman to coach team in BIG3 league

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, Sacramento Kings assistant coach Nancy Lieberman talks with guard Rajon Rondo during NBA basketball practice in Sacramento, Calif. Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, will coach a tea... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, Sacramento Kings assistant coach Nancy Lieberman talks with guard Rajon Rondo during NBA basketball practice in Sacramento, Calif. Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, will coach a tea...

NEW YORK (AP) - Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will coach a team this season in the BIG3.

The league announced Wednesday that Lieberman, one of women's basketball's star players who has gone on to coach in the NBA, WNBA and NBA Development League, will lead Power. She replaces Clyde Drexler, who recently accepted a job as commissioner of the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players.

Drexler called Lieberman "one of the sharpest basketball minds," adding that "her experience and basketball acumen will stand out in the BIG3."

Lieberman was a three-time All-American and two-time U.S. Olympian as a player. She was a head coach for the Dallas Mavericks' minor league affiliate and also in the WNBA, and was an assistant for the Sacramento Kings.

Co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, the league returns this summer for its second season. He says that "Nancy's a winner and I expect her to win in this league."

Power finished fourth out of eight teams last season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry

    Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:34:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:38:07 GMT
    Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among the 25 recordings being added this year to the National Recording Registry.More >>
    Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among the 25 recordings being added this year to the National Recording Registry.More >>

  • Jimmy Kimmel brings Katie Couric to his colonoscopy

    Jimmy Kimmel brings Katie Couric to his colonoscopy

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:24:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:38:04 GMT
    Jimmy Kimmel's audience got to see more of the host than usual when he had his first colonoscopy.More >>
    Jimmy Kimmel's audience got to see more of the host than usual when he had his first colonoscopy.More >>

  • Selena Gomez responds after bikini pics show scar

    Selena Gomez responds after bikini pics show scar

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-03-21 11:04:57 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:38:01 GMT
    Selena Gomez took to Instagram after bikini photos of her in Australia showing a scar drew social media comments that she looked "thick.".More >>
    Selena Gomez took to Instagram after bikini photos of her in Australia showing a scar drew social media comments that she looked "thick.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly