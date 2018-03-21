Nancy Lieberman to coach team in BIG3 league - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Nancy Lieberman to coach team in BIG3 league

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, Sacramento Kings assistant coach Nancy Lieberman talks with guard Rajon Rondo during NBA basketball practice in Sacramento, Calif. Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, will coach a tea... (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, Sacramento Kings assistant coach Nancy Lieberman talks with guard Rajon Rondo during NBA basketball practice in Sacramento, Calif. Lieberman, a Hall of Famer, will coach a tea...

NEW YORK (AP) - Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will coach a team this season in the BIG3.

The league announced Wednesday that Lieberman, one of women's basketball's star players who has gone on to coach in the NBA, WNBA and NBA Development League, will lead Power. She replaces Clyde Drexler, who recently accepted a job as commissioner of the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players.

Drexler called Lieberman "one of the sharpest basketball minds," adding that "her experience and basketball acumen will stand out in the BIG3."

Lieberman was a three-time All-American and two-time U.S. Olympian as a player. She was a head coach for the Dallas Mavericks' minor league affiliate and also in the WNBA, and was an assistant for the Sacramento Kings.

Co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, the league returns this summer for its second season. He says that "Nancy's a winner and I expect her to win in this league."

Power finished fourth out of eight teams last season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers

    Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:24:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:38:00 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in a panel at the A&amp;E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. On Monday, March 19, 2018, The Weinstein Co. announced it has f...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in a panel at the A&amp;E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. On Monday, March 19, 2018, The Weinstein Co. announced it has f...
    Is #MeToo part two on the way? The bankrupt Weinstein Co.'s voiding of its non-disclosure agreements could mean a new wave of accusers and witnesses will come forward alleging the sexual misconduct of its...More >>
    Is #MeToo part two on the way? The bankrupt Weinstein Co.'s voiding of its non-disclosure agreements could mean a new wave of accusers and witnesses will come forward alleging the sexual misconduct of its co-founder and ex-CEO Harvey Weinstein.More >>

  • The Weeknd, Bruno Mars to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago

    The Weeknd, Bruno Mars to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:24:20 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:45:49 GMT
    (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo Bruno Mars poses with his awards at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys will headline this year's Lollapaloo...(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo Bruno Mars poses with his awards at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys will headline this year's Lollapaloo...
    The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys will headline this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.More >>
    The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys will headline this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.More >>

  • Fox military analyst says network makes him ashamed

    Fox military analyst says network makes him ashamed

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:35:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:45:46 GMT
    Ralph Peters, a retired Army colonel and Fox News contributor, says he's quitting the network because it has become a propaganda machine for President Donald Trump and 'a destructive and ethically ruinous administration.' (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)Ralph Peters, a retired Army colonel and Fox News contributor, says he's quitting the network because it has become a propaganda machine for President Donald Trump and 'a destructive and ethically ruinous administration.' (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

    Ralph Peters, a retired Army colonel who has been a Fox News military analyst, says he's quitting the network because it has become a propaganda machine for 'a destructive and ethically ruinous administration'.

    More >>

    Ralph Peters, a retired Army colonel who has been a Fox News military analyst, says he's quitting the network because it has become a propaganda machine for 'a destructive and ethically ruinous administration'.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly