Nancy Lieberman to coach team in BIG3 league

NEW YORK (AP) - Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will coach a team this season in the BIG3.
The league announced Wednesday that Lieberman, one of women's basketball's star players who has gone on to coach in the NBA, WNBA and NBA Development League, will lead Power. She replaces Clyde Drexler, who recently accepted a job as commissioner of the 3-on-3 league of former NBA players.
Drexler called Lieberman "one of the sharpest basketball minds," adding that "her experience and basketball acumen will stand out in the BIG3."
Lieberman was a three-time All-American and two-time U.S. Olympian as a player. She was a head coach for the Dallas Mavericks' minor league affiliate and also in the WNBA, and was an assistant for the Sacramento Kings.
Co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, the league returns this summer for its second season. He says that "Nancy's a winner and I expect her to win in this league."
Power finished fourth out of eight teams last season.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
