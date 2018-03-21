Richmond airport cancels 60 flights

Travel has been impacted across the northeast due to heavy snowfall. (Source: NBC12)

Heavy snowfall is impacting travel across the northeast, and some of those effects are impacting travelers in Richmond.

Richmond International Airport has announced 60 flight cancellation for Wednesday and three more have been added for Thursday.

Service to New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington has been shut down for the day.

Amtrak routes to Washington, DC, and other northeast cities have been canceled, including service between Boston and Newport News.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12