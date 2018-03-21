VSP reports 244 crashes across state

This crash in Fairfax County was one of 244 reported to Virginia State Police on Wednesday morning. (Source: Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police responded to hundreds of car crashes Wednesday morning as snow moved across the state.

Between midnight at 8:45 a.m., VSP reported 244 calls of crashes, particularly in the western and northern regions of the state due to heavy snowfall.

Most of crashes were for damage to vehicles, and there were no reported deaths.

Of those crashes, 15 were responded to by the Richmond Division.

