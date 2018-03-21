Cavs' Korver leaves team following brother's death - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Cavs' Korver leaves team following brother's death

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver has been excused from the team to be with family following the death of a younger brother.

The team issued a statement late Tuesday night saying Korver's brother, Kirk, died earlier in the day.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," the Cavs said.

Korver is expected to miss Wednesday's home game against Toronto.

Kyle Korver, who is in his second season with Cleveland, left the Cavs last week after his 27-year-old brother became seriously ill in Iowa. Korver played in Monday night's home win over Milwaukee, scoring 12 points.

Korver's personal situation comes one day after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons. The Cavs have also been dealing with an assortment of injuries as Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman have been sidelined.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:15:14 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

  • Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry

    Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:34:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:04:48 GMT
    Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among the 25 recordings being added this year to the National Recording Registry.More >>
    Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among the 25 recordings being added this year to the National Recording Registry.More >>

  • Jimmy Kimmel brings Katie Couric to his colonoscopy

    Jimmy Kimmel brings Katie Couric to his colonoscopy

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:24:15 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:04:42 GMT
    Jimmy Kimmel's audience got to see more of the host than usual when he had his first colonoscopy.More >>
    Jimmy Kimmel's audience got to see more of the host than usual when he had his first colonoscopy.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly