Swiss charge 3 over alleged industrial espionage case - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Swiss charge 3 over alleged industrial espionage case

GENEVA (AP) - The Zurich prosecutor's office says three people have been charged for allegedly violating Swiss laws protecting trade secrets and banking secrecy in a case of suspected industrial espionage.

One of the defendants, who weren't identified, was also charged with extortion. The prosecutor's office declined to comment further Wednesday in an email.

Swiss and German media have reported that the case centers on three Germans, a Stuttgart lawyer and two former employees of a Swiss bank who allegedly passed on internal bank records to German officials.

The details came to light in a joint reporting project involving German daily Die Zeit, the nonprofit investigative journalism group Correctiv, Frontal 21 magazine and Swiss online magazine Republik.

Die Zeit reported the three could face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Judge grants initial motions in Weinstein Co. bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:45:30 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    More >>

  • Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry

    Songs by Bennett, Estefan being added to Recording Registry

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 3:34 AM EDT2018-03-21 07:34:13 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:37:42 GMT
    Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among the 25 recordings being added this year to the National Recording Registry.More >>
    Songs performed by Tony Bennett, Gloria Estefan and Run-DMC are among the 25 recordings being added this year to the National Recording Registry.More >>

  • Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers

    Weinstein Co.'s bankruptcy could bring new wave of accusers

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:24:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:37:37 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in a panel at the A&amp;E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. On Monday, March 19, 2018, The Weinstein Co. announced it has f...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein participates in a panel at the A&amp;E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. On Monday, March 19, 2018, The Weinstein Co. announced it has f...
    Is #MeToo part two on the way? The bankrupt Weinstein Co.'s voiding of its non-disclosure agreements could mean a new wave of accusers and witnesses will come forward alleging the sexual misconduct of its...More >>
    Is #MeToo part two on the way? The bankrupt Weinstein Co.'s voiding of its non-disclosure agreements could mean a new wave of accusers and witnesses will come forward alleging the sexual misconduct of its co-founder and ex-CEO Harvey Weinstein.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly