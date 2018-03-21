VCU alerts students over attempted robbery on campus

Virginia Commonwealth University is telling students to stay alert after an attempted robbery on campus.

A student told police a man ran up behind her and tried to steal her backpack near the library around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The student was able to fend off the would-be robber, and the suspect fled the area when a bystander came in to help her out.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12