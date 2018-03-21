Facebook fined in South Korea for limiting user access

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's telecoms regulator says it is fining Facebook for illegally limiting user access to its services.
The Korea Communications Commission said Wednesday that Facebook should pay 396 million won ($369,400) as a penalty for alleged violations of the communications law from late 2016-2017, following reports it had interfered with some local users' access to Facebook and Instagram.
The KCC probed claims that Facebook intentionally slowed access while it negotiated network usage fees with internet service providers.
Facebook didn't respond to a request for comment. Earlier, the company said it was striving to provide better services to Korean users.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
