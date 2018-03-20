Police respond to hundreds of crashes as snow storm hits Va

Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes across the Commonwealth after Wednesday's snowfall.

By 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to 382 crashes and 242 disabled or stuck vehicles. Thankfully, there have been no reported fatalities due to crashes.

Police ask that you stay off roads that have not been cleared yet.

"Fewer vehicles on the highways allow VDOT faster access and ability to treat and clear them," VSP released in a statement on Tuesday.

If you do have to travel, be sure to turn your headlights on for increased visibility - not only for yourself, but for other drivers as well. Drive slower for conditions and buckle up. Make sure all windows and lights are clear before you head out.

VDOT says crews treated the roads with sand and salt to aid traction and improve melting once the storm transitioned from rain to winter precipitation. They will plow roads where snow accumulated to a depth of about two inches on the road surface.

They will focus on interstates and primary highways before shifting to secondary routes.

Dominion Energy has crews responding to reports of downed wires and begin repairs.

