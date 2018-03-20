Emergency crews prep for roads, power outages ahead of snowfall

Virginia State Police, VDOT and Dominion Energy crews are all standing by Tuesday night in preparation for the expected snowfall.

VSP troopers have already responded several crashes in western and southwestern Virginia. They ask that you delay your travel if possible.

"Fewer vehicles on the highways allow VDOT faster access and ability to treat and clear them," VSP released in a statement on Tuesday.

If you do have to travel, be sure to turn your headlights on for increased visibility - not only for yourself, but for other drivers as well. Drive slower for conditions and buckle up. Make sure all windows and lights are clear before you head out.

VDOT says they have crews treating the roads with sand and salt to aid traction and improve melting once the storm transitions from rain to winter precipitation. Plowing will begin if snow accumulates to a depth of about two inches on the road surface.

They will focus on interstates and primary highways before shifting to secondary routes.

Dominion Energy is also getting ready for the storm. They say they have crews in position to respond to areas where the weather is expected to have the greatest impact so they can quickly find downed wires and begin repairs.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12