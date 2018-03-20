Police ID victim in Louisa crash

Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Louisa County on Monday.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on I-64 East near mile marker 141. A vehicle ran off the road, up an embankment and struck a tree.

The driver, 27-year-old Danielle Francesca Johnson of Palmyra, Va., died at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol are factors being considered in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation.

