Zay Jones' father says Bills receiver is 'going to be fine'

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Zay Jones' father says his son will be fine, and online jail records show the Buffalo Bills receiver has been released two days after being arrested in Los Angeles following a naked, bloody argument with his brother.
Robert Jones posted a note on his Twitter account Wednesday saying Jones "is with me and his mom," while adding "he's going to be fine!"
Zay Jones was arrested after officers were called to a disturbance in downtown Los Angeles, said police spokesman Luis Garcia. Jones was found "breaking glass doors and windows" and arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, Garcia said.
Prosecutors did not immediately file a case against Jones and have asked police to further investigate the matter, district attorney's office spokesman Paul Eakins said.
The arrest was first reported by TMZ, which posted a video showing a nude Zay Jones pushing his brother, Cayleb, in what appeared to be the hallway of an apartment building. Cayleb Jones, a Minnesota Vikings receiver, on Wednesday also posted a note on his Twitter account , which read: "I am my brothers keeper."
Robert Jones, who lives in Texas, is a former NFL linebacker, and won three Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys during his 10-year career.
___
Wawrow reported from Buffalo, New York.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
President Donald Trump says Republicans are "going to win" in this year's midterm elections, warns of dire consequences if they lose the HouseMore >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
Meghan McCain has posted a photo on social media of her with her father, Sen. John McCain, saying there's "no place I would rather be."More >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
U.S. President Donald Trump has called Vladimir Putin to congratulate the Russian president on his re-election to a fourth termMore >>
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore >>
New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon took aim at her Democratic primary opponent, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, criticizing him for favoring corporations and the rich over average New YorkersMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee recommend better information-sharing in states, cities to head off new election interferenceMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
The White House says the federal government is doing "whatever is necessary" to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, TexasMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>
Republicans waiting out the storm as Trump doubles down on criticism of special counsel Robert MuellerMore >>